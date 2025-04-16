Nation & World News
Anthony, Magic claim 7th seed with 120-95 win over Hawks in Play-In Tournament

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) go after a rebound during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) go after a rebound during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By DICK SCANLON – Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony came off the Magic bench with 26 points and six assists to lead the Orlando Magic to a 120-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in the first game of the Play-In Tournament.

Paolo Banchero had 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Magic, and Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Black also came off the bench and scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the the Magic’s first appearance in a play-in game.

Earning the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed after a 41-41 regular season, the Magic will start their first-round playoff series at Boston on Sunday.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 28 points and six assists before getting two technical fouls and an automatic ejection with 4:47 left in the game.

The Hawks, who have reached the playoffs through the play-in route in two of the last three seasons, will play at home Friday night for the eighth spot against the winner of Wednesday night’s game at Chicago between the Bulls and the Miami Heat.

Georges Niang scored 15 points and Onyeka Okongwu had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks.

Banchero and Black produced most of the offense and the Hawks scored just two points in the final 6 minutes of the first quarter.

Anthony, who averaged 9.4 points in an injury-plagued season, made 10 of 17 shots including 4 of 9 3-pointers.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrates after teammate forward Franz Wagner made a shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, right, is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert, left, as he goes up for a shot during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero celebrates after making a shot and drawing a foul during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) passes the ball in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts a shot as he goes between Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) and guard Anthony Black (0) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley shouts to his players during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quinn Snyder questions a ruling by officials during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) on a drive to the basket during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) blocks a shot attempt by Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) shoots over Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) goes past Orlando Magic guard Cory Joseph on a drive to the basket during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) goes to the basket for a shot against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, right, during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

