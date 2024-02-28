Anthony Kim is joining LIV Golf for the rest of 2024. And maybe beyond

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Anthony Kim returns from nearly a 12-year hiatus to join LIV Golf and will play the remainder of the season in the Saudi-funded league as an individual.

LIV Golf announced Wednesday that the 38-year-old Californian is joining the league as a wild card, meaning he will not be affiliated with any of the 13 teams. Hudson Swafford is the other player guaranteed to play all the individual events.

Kim makes his debut Friday at LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.