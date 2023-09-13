Anthony Freud to retire as head of Lyric Opera of Chicago at end of 2023-24 season

Anthony Freud will retire as general director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago at the end of the season, ending a 13-year tenure

Credit: AP

1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Freud will retire as general director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago at the end of the season, ending a 13-year tenure.

Freud, who made the announcement Wednesday, turns 66 in October and intends to return to Britain after the season.

Freud's tenure included the world premieres of Jimmy López's "Bel Canto" in 2015 based on the 2001 Ann Patchett novel and this year's "Proximity," a triptych composed by Caroline Shaw, Daniel Bernard Roumain and John Luther Adams.

Freud was director of the Welsh National Opera from 1994-2005 and the Houston Grand Opera from 2006-11. He is the Lyric Opera's fourth head following Carol Fox (1954-80), Ardis Krainik (1981-97) and William Mason (1997-2011).

