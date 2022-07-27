ajc logo
X

Anthony Fauci's life, work during COVID are PBS film's focus

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021. \Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025. Fauci, 81, became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has advised seven presidents. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021. \Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025. Fauci, 81, became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has advised seven presidents. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

National & World News
By LYNN ELBER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci and his tumultuous experience during the COVID-19 pandemic are the focus of a PBS documentary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci and his tumultuous experience during the COVID-19 pandemic are the focus of a PBS “American Masters” documentary.

The film follows Fauci at home and at work during a 14-month period starting from President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, PBS announced Wednesday.

“Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci” is set to debut on the PBS “American Masters” showcase in spring 2023, following a planned release in movie theaters.

It will show “a rarely seen side of the scientist, husband, father and public servant,” Paula Kerger, PBS president and CEO, told a TV critics' meeting.

Fauci, 81, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said recently that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in January 2025. He has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and advised seven presidents.

The pandemic represented an unprecedented challenge for Fauci, his work and his reputation despite his years of widely respected public health service. He's led research in HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus.

The film follows Fauci “at home, in his office and in the corridors of power as he battles the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the political onslaught that upends his life and calls into question” his long career as the nation’s leading public health advocate, according to the announcement.

Mark Mannucci, who directed the 2019 “American Masters” documentary on the Nobel Prize-winning scientist James Watson, directed and is a producer for the Fauci film.

Editors' Picks
Johns Creek approves new subdivision despite nearby residents’ concerns11h ago
Months later, DeKalb commission approves ethics officer appointment
After mistake-filled inning, series finale slips away from Braves
2h ago
Kemp: Google’s new Midtown office is ‘crown jewel’ of city’s tech surge
2h ago
Kemp: Google’s new Midtown office is ‘crown jewel’ of city’s tech surge
2h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll
10h ago
The Latest
Justice Thomas cancels plans to teach at DC law school
3m ago
Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes
3m ago
Trout, sidelined with back issues, says 'career is not over'
8m ago
Featured
For the first time in modern Georgia history, voters have nominated two Black candidates for the U.S. Senate: Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Credit: Staff and wire

In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
11h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top