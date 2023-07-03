Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves agree on max contract extension

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X
The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it clear

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it clear: They're going to build around Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves and Edwards agreed on a max extension on Monday — five years, $207 million, with a chance of the deal reaching $260 million, agent Bill Duffy confirmed to The Associated Press.

Edwards' new contract will begin in the 2024-25 season. He becomes the fourth player to get the maximum rookie-scale extension so far this summer, joining Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Charlotte's LaMelo Ball and Memphis' Desmond Bane.

His deal would reach the supermax level if he makes an All-NBA team.

Edwards was an All-Star for the first time this past season, and he has gotten better in each of his first three years with the Timberwolves.

His scoring, rebound, assist, steal and shooting numbers have increased each season. Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals on 46% shooting this past season — while shooting 37% from 3-point range.

Only nine players averaged as many points, rebounds and assists per game as Edwards. Of the nine, he was the youngest at 21. Add the steals per game to that list, and Edwards became the youngest player to have those averages in each of those categories since LeBron James in 2005-06.

The only question regarding Edwards and the extension was how quickly it would happen. By league rule, Minnesota had to wait until July 1 — the deals for Bane and Haliburton, for example, came shortly after midnight EDT in the wee hours of Saturday.

Another couple of days didn’t seem to hurt the Wolves.

Edwards was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft and turns 22 next month — when he's scheduled to be part of the USA Basketball roster that'll play in the FIBA World Cup. He took a significant step this past season toward becoming Minnesota's true go-to player while two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns missed 52 games with a calf strain.

The Wolves now have three max players on their roster in Edwards, Towns and center Rudy Gobert. Last year, the Wolves and Towns agreed to a $224 million contract extension as soon as the negotiation period opened. Gobert, whose first season with Minnesota after the whopper trade with Utah was filled with growing pains between him and his new team, has three years left on his deal. Towns has five.

The Wolves made the playoffs in each of the last two years, falling in the first round both times. They’ll try for a third consecutive winning record this coming season, a streak the likes of which the franchise hasn’t enjoyed since six straight years over .500 from 1999-00 through 2004-05.

___

AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia universities’ response to lt. gov.: Millions spent on diversity efforts2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Inside City Hall: Sinkhole saga raises questions about city infrastructure
9h ago

Study: Georgia maternal mortality increase among five worst in nation
3h ago

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta

How Biden’s new plans to address student loan debt would work
8h ago
The Latest
The Democratic Party promised to overhaul its primaries. Doing that has been anything but...
3m ago
ThunderShirts, dance parties and anxiety meds can help ease dogs' July Fourth dread
4m ago
For Norah Jones, "Little Broken Hearts" gives a lesson in making the most of a bad...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: Mallika Vora

Deported from Atlanta, ‘The Migrant Chef’ now famous in Mexico
2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top