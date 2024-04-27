Nation & World News

Anthony Edwards scores 36 points, Timberwolves beat Suns 126-109 for 3-0 series lead

Anthony Edwards scored 36 points, Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves used a hot-shooting third quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 126-109 on Friday night and take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

Minnesota goes for the sweep in Game 4 on Sunday in Phoenix.

It was the third straight game the Wolves used a big third to turn a tight game into a comfortable victory. Minnesota hit 7 of 11 3-pointers during the surge, including four from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, to take a 22-point lead into the fourth.

Bradley Beal led the Suns with 28 points while Kevin Durant had 25 and Devin Booker 23.

Minnesota had a six-point halftime lead and stretched its advantage to 69-58 early in the third after back-to-back 3-pointers from Mike Conley and Karl-Anthony Towns. Late in the third, Alexander-Walker hit his fourth 3-pointer of the quarter for a 95-73 lead.

The Wolves were also dominant on the glass, finishing with a 50-28 rebounding advantage.

Six Minnesota players scored in double figures. Towns finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds while Alexander-Walker scored 16.

The listless Suns could never cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth. Now they're one loss away from what would be a bitterly disappointing season after entering the year with championship aspirations.

Phoenix's Josh Okogie was ejected late in the fourth after a hard foul on Gobert.

The Timberwolves led 59-53 at the halftime break following a competitive first half. Edwards led the Wolves with 16 points while Durant had 14 for the Suns. Eric Gordon gave Phoenix a spark with 10 points in the first quarter, but it was short lived.

The Suns played without starting guard Grayson Allen, who led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage this season. Allen's dealing with a sprained ankle from Game 1 that he aggravated in Game 2.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker watches during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) looks away, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant looks at the scoreboard during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson, left, and forward Jaden McDaniels, center, pressure Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) drives as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) rubs his forehead after a three pointer by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, right, during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker looks to pass as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) defends during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal passes around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks, left, during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and forward Kevin Durant watch a free throw during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

