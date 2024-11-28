Anthony Edwards calls his struggling Timberwolves `soft' and `just a bunch of little kids'

Minnesota reached the 2024 Western Conference finals. But the Timberwolves have lost four in a row and seven of nine after starting 6-3 this season. A lineup that experienced a significant shakeup late in the offseason with the Karl-Anthony Towns trade still looks disjointed at times.

That includes blowing a 12-point fourth-quarter lead against Sacramento a day after losing 117-111 in overtime to Houston at home.

“We look like frontrunners for sure tonight,” Edwards said Wednesday. "We was down, nobody wanted to say nothing. We got up and everybody (was) cheering and (hyped up). We get down again and don’t nobody say nothing. That’s the definition of a frontrunner. We as a team, including myself, we all was frontrunners tonight."

“Everybody right now is on different agendas," he added. "I think that’s one of the main culprits of why we’re losing.”

Edwards, who led the Timberwolves with 29 points on 9-of-24 shooting, didn't only admonish his teammates after the game. More than once, he could be seen communicating demonstratively in the huddle with Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert and others.

Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo were the top gets in the October trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York three weeks before the start of the season. Both have experienced up-and-down starts to their Twin Cities tenures.

Towns, meanwhile, has settled in comfortably with the Knicks.

Edwards said this isn't just about the new guys, though.

“I’m talking about the whole team,” Edwards said. “However many of us it is, all 15, we go into our own shell and we’re just growing away from each other. It’s obvious. We can see it. I can see it, the team can see it, the coaches can see it.”

So can the fans, who voiced their collective displeasure more than once Wednesday night.

“The fans (are) booing us,” said Edwards, whose team is 8-10 heading into Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. "That (stuff) is crazy, man. We’re getting booed in our home arena. That’s so (freaking) disrespectful, it’s crazy.”

