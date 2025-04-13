Nation & World News
Anthony Edwards available for Wolves' finale after NBA rescinds technical foul

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards hangs from the rim after making a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves' will have Anthony Edwards available for their final game of the regular season after the NBA rescinded the technical foul he got in Minnesota's 117-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

The Timberwolves need to beat the Utah Jazz on Sunday to improve their seed for the playoffs.

Edwards was slapped with his NBA -high 18th technical foul of the season for using profanity to complain about a call in Minnesota's 117-91 win over Brooklyn, prompting an automatic suspension for the next game.

NBA rules dictate a one-game suspension for any player who reaches 16 technical fouls during the regular season. Each two additional technicals trigger another suspension.

Edwards was whistled for a personal foul while closely guarding Brooklyn's Keon Johnson on the wing midway through the second quarter. After spreading his arms out in disbelief with a furrowed glance at official Ray Acosta, Edwards quickly got the technical, too.

Crew chief Bill Kennedy told a pool reporter after the game that the technical was assessed for the profanity used toward Acosta, which Edwards confirmed.

“I tried to play good defense. They called a foul," Edwards said, adding he then asked what the foul was while using profanity. "And he gave me a tech. I hope they look at it and rescind it, so I can play in a couple days.”

Edwards separately from the technicals has been fined six times for a total of $320,000 for various behaviors.

The Timberwolves can finish as high as fourth in the crowd of Western Conference contenders, which would come with home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. They can also drop as low as eighth, which would require them to win a play-in game to get a spot in the bracket.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

