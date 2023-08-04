Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on a 3-year, $186 million extension, AP source says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal being finalized. ESPN first reported that the Lakers and Davis struck the deal, citing Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.

At an average value of $62 million per season, the extension becomes the richest annual agreement in league history.

Davis is an eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection and was picked to the league’s 75th anniversary team. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists on a career-best 56% shooting — numbers that represent one of the best years of his career.

The deal takes effect with the 2024-25 season. Davis will make about $40.6 million this coming season, then he remains under contract through 2027-28.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba