Anthony Bourdain documentary ‘Roadrunner’ set for summer

Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, Focus Features said Friday that “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” will hit theaters on July 16.

Bourdain shot to fame after the publication of his frank, behind-the-scenes account of restaurant life in "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly" in 2000 and became a beloved culinary travel guide with his CNN series "Parts Unknown." He died in June 2018 at age 61.