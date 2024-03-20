BreakingNews
Georgia Senate gives final OK to income tax cut for Georgians and businesses
Antetokounmpo to miss second straight game when Bucks face Celtics on Wednesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the NBA-leading Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris tries to stop Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 114-105. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
BOSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the NBA-leading Boston Celtics.

The Bucks released an injury report Wednesday afternoon that ruled the two-time MVP out due to an issue with his left hamstring. Antetokounmpo also didn't play Sunday in the Bucks' 140-129 home victory over the Phoenix Suns.

This will be the fifth game Antetokounmpo has missed this season. The Bucks have gone 3-1 without him so far this season.

Antetokounmpo, 29, ranks third in the NBA in scoring (30.8), sixth in rebounding (11.2) and 15th in assists (6.4) this season.

This will mark the third game of the season between the Celtics and Bucks. The Celtics won 119-116 in Boston on Nov. 22, and the Bucks won 135-102 in Milwaukee on Jan. 11. They will meet again on April 9 in Milwaukee.

The Celtics enter Wednesday night’s matchup with a 10-game lead over the second-place Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

