X
Dark Mode Toggle

Antetokounmpo scores 50 for Bucks; Pelicans lose 8th in row

National & World News
By STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks trounced New Orleans 135-110 on Sunday, handing the Pelicans their eighth straight loss.

Anteotkounmpo's 50 points were five off the career high he set Jan. 4 in a 123-113 victory over the Washington Wizards. He shot 20 of 26 from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 of 12 on free-throw attempts.

The Bucks never trailed and won their fourth straight as they opened a four-game homestand. They also reached the 130-point mark for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Antetokounmpo collected 29 points and 10 rebounds in the first half alone, helping the Bucks build a big lead early. This was Antetokounmpo’s 10th game this season with at least 40 points, tying the career high for 40-point games that he set last season.

New Orleans was missing its top three scorers: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram (toe injury on left foot) and CJ McCollum (sprained right thumb). Jose Alvarado stepped up to lead the Pelicans with 18 points, while Trey Murphy III and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 each. Jrue Holiday scored 17 and Brook Lopez added 15 for the Bucks, who shot 55.2%.

Antetokounmpo’s sizzling start put the Pelicans in an early hole. The two-time MVP already had 16 points midway through the first quarter. He went 8 of 9 for 18 points in that opening period, nearly matching New Orleans’ scoring total while helping the Bucks build a 37-19 advantage.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr. played for the first time since Jan. 18 and scored 15 points. .... Larry Nance Jr. had a season-high 12 rebounds ... The Pelicans were outrebounded 57-38. They had a minus-11 rebound margin Saturday against the Wizards.

Bucks: Antetokounmpo played his 695th career regular-season game to tie Sidney Moncrief for second place on the Bucks' all-time list. The franchise record is owned by Junior Bridgeman, who played 711 regular-season games in two stints with the Bucks from 1975-84 and 1986-87. ... Middleton came off the bench for a fourth straight game as the Bucks continue to monitor the three-time All-Star's workload in his return from right knee soreness. Middleton has played just 11 games this year, missing time first to recover from offseason wrist surgery and later to deal with his knee issue.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Denver on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game road swing. The Pelicans have split two home matchups with the Nuggets this season.

Bucks: Host Charlotte on Tuesday. The Bucks won at Charlotte, and a month later lost to them at home.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Editors' Picks

Boys basketball rankings: 4 top-ranked teams lose; Columbia moves to No. 19h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Luiz Araujo scores 2 as Atlanta United plays Chattanooga to draw

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Speedy Pebblebrook running back says he’ll be a Georgia Bulldog

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Things learned from Atlanta United’s first exhibition match
10h ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Things learned from Atlanta United’s first exhibition match
10h ago

Credit: Olivia Wilson/UGAAA

Oquendo leads Bulldogs to overtime victory
The Latest

Credit: Matt Slocum

Super Bowl 57: Chiefs, Eagles meet for title in Arizona
10m ago
Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title
33m ago
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
42m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
14h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top