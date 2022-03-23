Antetokounmpo returns, Bucks roll to 126-98 win over Bulls

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points for the Bulls, who opened a five-game trip one night after a 113-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine added 21 points each.

Milwaukee took command with a 23-4 spurt that began late in the first quarter and continued in the second period. The game was tied 20-all before the Bucks scored the final 13 points of the opening period.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 59-33 before the Bulls charged back by scoring 13 straight points. That included a personal 10-0 run by LaVine, who capped the outburst by hitting a 3-pointer to open the second half.

Chicago cut the lead to 64-54 on a pair of free throws by LaVine with 8:51 left in the third, but the Bucks regrouped and pulled away again. They eventually led by as many as 35.

LATE T'S

Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka and Chicago's Tristan Thompson each received technical fouls late in the fourth quarter after they got into a brief tussle on an inbounds pass attempt.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Patrick Williams remained on a minutes restriction in his second game back after missing 65 with a torn ligament in his left wrist. He has played 18 minutes each of the last two games. “He’s going to need I think a series of games to get up where we can move his minutes up,” coach Billy Donovan said before the game.

Bucks: George Hill was fined $15,000 after getting ejected from Saturday's loss for shoving Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley from behind. Beverley, who shoved Ibaka from behind earlier in the altercation, was fined $20,000. ... Bulls fans made up a sizeable minority of the crowd, so Grayson Allen got a mix of loud cheers and boos whenever he was introduced. It was the Bulls' first game back in Milwaukee since Jan. 21, when Allen was ejected for a flagrant foul on Alex Caruso that caused the Bulls guard to miss 22 games with a fractured right wrist. The teams faced each other in Chicago on March 4.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At New Orleans on Thursday. The Bulls beat the Pelicans 128-112 in Chicago on Oct. 22.

Bucks: Host the Washington Wizards on Thursday. The Bucks have split two previous meetings with the Wizards. The Bucks lost 101-94 at Washington on Nov. 7 and won 112-98 at Milwaukee on Feb. 1.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Chicago Bulls' Tristan Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Chicago Bulls' Tristan Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Chicago Bulls' Tristan Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Chicago Bulls' Tristan Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Caption Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic knocks the ball from Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Caption Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic knocks the ball from Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash