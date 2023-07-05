Antetokounmpo had knee surgery this offseason, should be ready for training camp, Bucks coach says

BreakingNews
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had surgery on his left knee during the offseason, but the two-time MVP should be ready for training camp, Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said Wednesday.

Griffin said after a practice with the Bucks’ summer league team that Antetokounmpo had a “routine” procedure.

"He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great," Griffin said. "Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp."

It's unclear whether the surgery will prevent Antetokounmpo from playing for Greece in the World Cup, which begins Aug. 25.

Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP balloting this past season. He averaged a career-high 31.1 points along with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 63 games. Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks post the NBA’s best regular-season record before their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

Eleven of the games he missed over the course of the season were due to what the team described as left knee soreness.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

