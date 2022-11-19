ajc logo
Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO, Associated Press
Updated 51 minutes ago
Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night

After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game ended to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building.

Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. During a break in the two-time NBA MVP's shooting, arena workers moved onto the court for their usual postgame activities.

One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo walked up to the ladder and moved it out of the way.

The employee moved it back in place, much to the ire of Antetokounmpo. He approached the staffer, had a quick, heated verbal exchange, then moved the ladder away again, sending it crashing to the floor.

Word spread quickly through the Wells Fargo Center and 76ers backup center Montrezl Harrell, who was still on the other end of the court talking to a group of individuals, including some 76ers staffers, started to walk toward Antetokounmpo, shouting at him for mistreating the arena employee.

Harrell never made it past half court, as team employees were able to get him to turn around and head to the Philadelphia locker room.

