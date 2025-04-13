Antetokounmpo and most other top Bucks resting for regular-season finale with Pistons

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and most of the Milwaukee Bucks’ other top players will sit out Sunday afternoon’s regular-season finale with Detroit as both teams already are locked into their respective playoff positions.

The Bucks are seeded fifth and the Pistons sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks will face Indiana in a rematch of a 2024 first-round series the Pacers won 4-2, while Detroit takes on the New York Knicks in the Pistons' first playoff appearance since 2019.

Milwaukee clinched the No. 5 seed after winning 125-119 at Detroit on Friday.