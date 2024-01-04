Antetokounmpo and James lead early returns in NBA All-Star Game fan voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James are the early leaders in fan voting for next month's All-Star Game, the NBA said Thursday.

Antetokounmpo had 2,171,812 votes to lead all Eastern Conference frontcourt players, and James had 2,008,645 votes to lead all Western Conference frontcourt players.

James is looking for a record 20th All-Star selection; he is currently tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league history with 19. He and Antetokounmpo were the leaders in fan voting last season as well.