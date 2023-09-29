Another suit to disqualify Trump under the Constitution's 'insurrection' clause is filed in Michigan

A liberal group has filed a lawsuit in Michigan seeking to disqualify former president Donald Trump from the White House under a rarely-used clause in the U.S. Constitution

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI – Associated Press
57 minutes ago
X

A liberal group on Friday filed a lawsuit in Michigan contending that former president Donald Trump is disqualified from regaining his old job based on a rarely used, post-Civil War provision in the U.S. Constitution.

This is the first time an organization with significant legal resources has sought to block the GOP frontrunner’s campaign in a swing state.

Free Speech For People argued that Trump's attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and encouragement of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol violated section three of the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone who swore an oath to uphold the constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it is barred from holding office.

The case is the second the organization has filed to block the GOP presidential frontrunner's bid, following one in Minnesota.

Dozens of cases have been filed nationally but the Free Speech For People cases and one filed in Colorado by another liberal group are the first brought by organizations with significant legal resources.

Trump has dismissed the push to bar him from the ballot as "election interference" and his attorneys argued in the Colorado case that it violates his free speech rights.

Those are seen as most likely to reach the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on the provision.

Michigan is a particularly significant location for a challenge because it is both a swing state and its Democratic Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, wrote in The Washington Post earlier this month that she and other top election officers don't have the ability to bar Trump under the clause.

Section three has only been used a handful of times since the Civil War.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Report: Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death15m ago

Credit: AP

Funding may run out Saturday | What a government shutdown could mean in Ga.

Credit: TNS

ANALYSIS: What Trump’s decision to keep case in Fulton could mean
26m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortions increased last year in Georgia — except for Black women
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortions increased last year in Georgia — except for Black women
5h ago

Credit: AP

New COVID vaccine rollout is bumpy and may not be resolved for weeks
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Michigan teen shooter eligible for life in prison, no parole, for killing 4 students...
8m ago
LIVE UPDATES
McIlroy says Europeans won't be complacent after their 'amazing' Day 1 at Ryder Cup
9m ago
Suspect in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur held without bail
13m ago
Featured

Credit: The Carter Center

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm
5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
19m ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top