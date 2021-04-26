'Another Round' wins best international film at the Oscars

Vinterberg is also nominated for best director Sunday night.

He dedicated part of his speech to his daughter, who he said died in a highway accident four days into shooting “Another Round.”

“We ended up making this movie for her, as her monument," Vinterberg said. "So Ida, this is a miracle that just happened.”

