Another huge win for Barcelona in Women's Champions League. Arsenal beats Juventus 4-0

Arsenal is recovering from a poor start to the season, scoring four goals in the second straight game in the competition as it won 4-0 at Juventus.

The Gunners are tied with Bayern Munich at the top of Group C on six points with the German club facing pointless newcomer Vålerenga later Tuesday.

Goal feast

It took Barcelona 32 minutes to break the deadlock

Ona Batlle crossed from the left for Ewa Pajor to net the opener from close range. Then another four goals came within seven minutes as Barcelona was rewarded for its dominance.

Francisca Nazareth scored in the 38th minute, slotting home a loose ball. Aitana Bonmatí made it 3-0 on a rebound after Carina Schlüter parried a fierce drive by Vicky Lopez.

Keira Walsh’s clinical finish from outside the area and Pina’s volley for her first made it 5-0 at halftime.

Pina added her second from the spot after the interval before Caroline Graham Hansen finished it off.

Arsenal back on track

Led by interim head coach Renée Slegers, Arsenal continues to recover from its 5-2 loss to Bayern in the opening round and poor form in its domestic league.

Boosted by a 5-0 victory over Brighton in the Women’s Super League on Friday, the Gunners showed the same ruthlessness in Europe.

Frida Maanum put Arsenal ahead late in the first half against Juve, a team which dominates the Italian league. Late goals from two substitutes, Stina Blackstenius and Mariona Caldentey, put the result beyond doubt before Caitlin Foord finished off the emphatic win.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP