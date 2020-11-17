Another booming quarter for Walmart, but sales are slowing

Despite a sales slowdown before the crucial holiday season, Walmart's expansion into online grocery is widening the gap between it and its rivals. In September it launched a membership program to deliver what people want more than ever in a pandemic as they reduce their public exposure: convenience.

“This was another strong quarter on the top and bottom line," said CEO Doug McMillon. "We think these new customer behaviors will largely persist and we’re well positioned to serve customers,"

McMillon told analysts during a Tuesday conference call that Walmart will be better at responding to the stockpiling seen during the the spring as virus cases surged around the country. But he acknowledged that Walmart continues to struggle keeping up with demand for paper goods and cleaning supplies.

It is the ability to offer basics and more than has allowed big box stores to thrive even as thousands of retail stores and national chains suffer.

That trend continued to manifest itself Tuesday at Walmart, and Home Depot as well, which reported a 23% quarterly sales surge. At Kohl's, a more traditional retailer, sales dropped 13.3% and it lost money.

Walmart is making further accommodations for a third wave of infections in the U.S., expanding its traditional Black Friday sale over three separate periods in November. Some of the most enticing offers are going online to encourage customers to stay at home.

Over the weekend it began counting the customers that entered its stores as it did this spring, trying to protect them and its staff from crowded aisles.

While Walmart navigates the virus at home, it is retreating further from previous international expansion efforts.

Walmart on Monday said it would sell off 85% of its Japanese supermarket subsidiary Seiyu in a deal valued at 172.5 billion ($1.6 billion). It said earlier this month it was backing out of Argentina.

Last month, Walmart announced the sale of its British supermarket chain Asda for 6.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion), though it will keep a minority stake and a seat of the board.

