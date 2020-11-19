Anomalies found in data put census deadline in jeopardy

Missing the Dec. 31 deadline for turning in the apportionment numbers would be a blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to exclude people in the country illegally from being counted in the numbers used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets and how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed.

Once the president receives the numbers by the Dec. 31 deadline, the president has about a week or so from the start of the next Congress to transmit them to the House. If the Census Bureau delays turning in the apportionment numbers because of the processing problems, that transfer of the numbers could take place after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Trump's apportionment order has been found unlawful by three courts — in New York, California and Maryland. The Justice Department has appealed to the Supreme Court, which is hearing arguments at the end of the month.

Because of the pandemic, the Census Bureau switched its deadline for wrapping up the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from the end of July to the end of October. It also extended the deadline for turning in the apportionment numbers from the end of December to the end of next April, giving bureau statisticians five months to crunch the numbers.

However in late July and early August, officials at the Commerce Department, which oversees the Census Bureau, announced field operations would finish at the end of September and the apportionment numbers would stick to a congressionally-mandated deadline of Dec. 31.

A coalition of local governments and advocacy groups sued, claiming a shortened schedule would shortchange minorities and hard-to-count communities. Their lawsuit also said the schedule was shortened to make sure the numbers-crunching took place on the Trump administration's watch so that the president’s order on apportionment could be enforced.

___

