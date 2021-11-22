Austrian lockdown dampens holiday mood to contain virus

The government announced the nationwide lockdown on Friday, as the average daily deaths tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in hard-hit states warned that intensive care units were hitting capacity.

The renewed restrictions will be in place for at least 10 days, but are likely to be extended for a further 10, after which the government has indicated plans to open up so Austrians can celebrate Christmas normally. Restrictions, however, will remain for the unvaccinated.

As of Monday, people can leave their homes only for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising. Kindergartens and schools will remain open for those who need them, but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible.

Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said the lockdown was necessary to bring down the number of new daily infections, which have spiked to as many as 15,000 a day, and to reduce the number of virus patients in intensive care, currently at 531. But most of all, he said, it was needed to bring relief “to the people who work in this sector, the nurses and doctors who cannot take it anymore.”

“It is a situation where we have to react now. The only way is with a lockdown, a relatively hard method, to lower the numbers with a wooden hammer,’’ Mueckstein told national broadcaster ORF on Sunday night.

Political analysts say the government did not effectively communicate the necessity of the vaccinations early enough, and that many Austrians did not take the campaign seriously enough after former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz declared the pandemic “over’’ last summer. Kurz was forced out in a corruption scandal last month, replaced by his foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, who inside of a week expanded the controversial lockdown on the unvaccinated to a lockdown for everyone.

Schallenberg also has pledged to make vaccinations mandatory by Feb. 1, with details still to be hammered out. Experts have speculated that it could be limited to certain age groups or even tied to employment, as Italy has done. In Italy, health passes are required to access places of employment, and can be obtained with a negative test good for 48 hours in addition to the vaccination or proof of having recovered from the virus.

On the eve of Austria’s latest lockdown, people flocked to Christmas markets for one last night of public socializing, and many spent the weekend getting a leg up on holiday shopping before stores closed. The Austrian Trade Association said sales were up 15% on Saturday, when lines formed to take advantage of “Black Friday” deals, compared with the same day in 2019, before the pandemic.

But many feared the last-minute boost would not be enough to salvage the season for businesses that rely on the holiday season.

Sophie Souffle, who sells upcycled jewelry at markets all year round, said she makes most of her money over the six-week Christmas market period. Any promised help from the government will be enough to get by, she said, “but it won’t be enough to invest for future business.”

She looked around as people trawled stands, eyeing wares more than buying them, and gathering in small groups to enjoy the company of others before gatherings were restricted. She sensed more desperation than holiday spirit.

“The mood is pre-apocalyptic,’’ she said.

___

Caption A woman pushes a baby stroller in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday to combat soaring coronavirus infections, a step being closely watched by other European governments struggling with national outbreaks that are straining health care systems.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption People crowd a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown that will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption Empty streets on the evening before the beginning of a nationwide lockdown due to the fast rising COVID-19 infections in the country in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Caption People walk on the street on the evening before the beginning of a nationwide lockdown due to the fast rising COVID-19 infections in the country in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Caption People crowd a Christmas market, backdropped by the city hall building, in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption People crowd a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption People sit in a cafe in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption A child sits in a stroller as people wait to get on a carousel at a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption People take pictures of illuminated trees at a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption A couple poses for a photograph backdropped by the building of the city hall at a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption A woman covers her mouth and nose with a napkin as she walks by a small camp set up by opposers of the COVID-19 protection regulations in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption A damaged face mask is placed on a statue at the Prater amusement park in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption People walk by the St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption People gather on a Christmas Market at the eve of a nation-wide lockdown to battle the spread of the coronavirus in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption People wait in line to enter a cafe in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption A woman holds a child while attending mass at the St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption A woman walks in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption A woman walks by closed shops, in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption A woman rides a bicycle along a deserted street in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Caption A man delivers a package at the Albertina Museum, in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)