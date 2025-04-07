Anita Rachvelishvili sues the Metropolitan Opera over her dismissal after giving birth

Mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili sued the Metropolitan Opera and her union, alleging the company unlawfully terminated her contracts because of a vocal issue that developed after she gave birth. She also accused the union of failing to pursue a grievance against the company.

In a complaint filed March 27 in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the 40-year-old singer from the European nation of Georgia said the Met owed her more than $400,000 from canceled agreements to appear in Verdi’s “Aida” and “Don Carlo,” Bizet’s “Carmen” and Ponchielli’s “La Gioconda” from 2022 through January 2025. She made her Met debut in 2011 and has sung about 60 performances with the company.

Rachvelishvili said in the lawsuit that she "was temporarily limited in her very highest vocal range as a result of giving birth,” but has since recovered. She said the Met told her agent on Jan. 28, 2023, that it was canceling “future engagements due to an alleged deterioration of vocal quality.”