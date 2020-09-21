Aniston is award-worthy first responder in Emmy fire skit

In a bit during Sunday night's Emmys, host Jimmy Kimmel sprayed an envelope holding a winner's name with disinfectant then, for good measure, dropped it in a wire wastebasket and set it on fire.

So far, so good, ceremony executive producer Reginald Hudlin said Monday. A test had been run beforehand, with a booster added to make the fire more visible, and things were going as planned when the scene was shot — including Aniston to the rescue.