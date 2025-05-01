Animal sedative medetomidine is showing up in the US illegal drug supply, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — The animal sedative medetomidine is increasingly showing up in the U.S. illegal drug supply, according to three reports released Thursday.

Medetomidine, which is used to sedate pets and is somewhat similar to xylazine, was first detected in illegally manufactured opioids in North America in 2022. Investigators say the drug is being mixed in with other illicit drugs, mainly fentanyl, the synthetic opioid behind most overdose deaths.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published three reports about recent clusters of medetomidine cases in Chicago, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.