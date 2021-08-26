Animal charity's staff, pets seek way out of Afghanistan

The U.K. defense ministry later said it would help Farthing, his group and the animals leave on a chartered jet funded by Farthing's supporters.

Dominic Dyer, a British animal campaigner who is assisting Farthing, said the chartered plane was due to leave the U.K. later Thursday for Kabul.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said Thursday that U.K. forces at the airport would “facilitate” the flight. He told ITV that “the difficulty is getting Pen into the airfield.”

Britain has urged people to stay away from the airport, citing “very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack” by militants linked to the Islamic State group.

The U.K. government says the RAF has airlifted more than 12,000 people, including over 7,000 Afghans, from Kabul in the past two weeks. Heappey told the BBC that Britain plans to run 11 more evacuation flights from the airport on Thursday but the “window of opportunity to evacuate people is closing” as the U.S. prepares to end the operation by Aug. 31.

___

Follow AP's Afghanistan coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan