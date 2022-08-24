ajc logo
X

Ani Di Franco picture book is scheduled for March 2023

This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows "The Knowing" by Ani DiFranco, coming out March 7, 2023. (Penguin Young Readers via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows "The Knowing" by Ani DiFranco, coming out March 7, 2023. (Penguin Young Readers via AP)

National & World News
Updated 9 minutes ago
Ani Di Franco has some life thoughts to share — for kids

NEW YORK (AP) — Ani Di Franco has some life thoughts to share — for kids.

Rise x Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Wednesday that the Grammy winning singer-songwriter's debut picture book “The Knowing” is coming out March 7, 2023. The publisher calls the book an invitation for “young readers to ponder the distinction between outer forms of identity and the inner light of consciousness.”

“I always relish a new challenge and creative adventure in life," Di Franco said in a statement. "Making a book for young readers was one such. I’m hoping that young people will connect with the message I am sending out in this book — that underneath all the labels and social and cultural signifiers, we are spirit, we are love incarnate, we are one.”

The book includes illustrations by Julia Mathew, who sets her work on “The Knowing” in her native India.

Di Franco, 51, is known for such albums as “Fellow Workers,” “Evolve” and “Educated Guess.” In 2019, she published the memoir “No Walls and the Recurring Dream.”

Editors' Picks
Fulton County Schools to launch major redistricting effort3h ago
‘The kid can just hit’: Vaughn Grissom’s first two weeks with Braves a success
3h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
21h ago
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
3h ago
Georgia Supreme Court declines to suspend metro Atlanta judge
3h ago
Confidential election files copied by Atlanta tech firm
7h ago
The Latest
EXPLAINER: Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months
2m ago
'Pre-bunking' shows promise in fight against misinformation
5m ago
Jill Biden has 'rebound' COVID-19 case, president negative
10m ago
Featured
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 17, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 that many Americans can have up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
18m ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
1h ago
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top