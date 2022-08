Angry Man United fans in ownership protest before EPL game

The target of the majority of the anger is the Glazer family, which bought United in 2005 with a leveraged takeover that loaded debt onto a club which previously didn’t have any. Critics say the Glazers, who also own the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have failed to invest enough of their own cash in the squad or facilities and have presided over years of failure by England’s biggest team.

Payments on interest, debt and dividends to the Glazers are estimated to have cost United more than 1 billion pounds.

“They are ruining the history, traditions and culture of our great club and (we) will not stand by and watch our club rot away any longer,” said The 1958, a fans’ group that arranged Monday’s protest.

Dissent toward the ownership, which has simmered since the 2005 takeover, erupted in May last year when a home league game against Liverpool had to be called off after the stadium — empty because of pandemic restrictions — was stormed before the game and thousands more supporters blocked access into Old Trafford. Two police officers were injured in clashes with fans.

That protest was sparked by the club’s involvement in the failed European Super League breakaway that collapsed amid a groundswell of condemnation from fans and the British government.

The Glazers pledged to rebuild trust with United fans in the wake of that protest but there has been little evidence of that. Joel Glazer, a co-chairman, met in person with United fans in June 2021 and outlined his intentions to invest heavily in all aspects of the club and strengthen fan representation in the decision-making process.

Last week, Jim Ratcliffe, the majority shareholder of chemical group Ineos and one of Britain’s richest people, expressed an interest in buying United, soon after Elon Musk tweeted — jokingly, as it turned out — that he wanted to do the same.

The latest protest appeared to pass off without any major incident, though some items were thrown toward Liverpool's team bus as it arrived at Old Trafford.

United won the last of its record 20 English league titles in 2013, the year managerial great Alex Ferguson retired. In recent years, two of United’s biggest rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool, have dominated the domestic game.

United hasn’t won a major trophy in five seasons, its worst run since the early 1980s, despite the club having spent $1.5 billion on players since 2013.

United's latest signing, Brazil midfielder Casemiro, arrived at Old Trafford earlier Monday ahead of the Liverpool match and was introduced to fans on the field before kickoff as his transfer was being confirmed by the club. He is reportedly costing $60 million, with the club scrambling to bring in players in the final days of the transfer window.

This season has started badly, too, under Erik ten Hag, its fifth manager since Ferguson. There are already question marks over the Dutch coach's tactics and team selection.

The future of star striker Ronaldo is also uncertain after he pushed to leave during the offseason because United didn’t qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo was dropped to the bench against Liverpool, along with club captain Harry Maguire.

The changes were validated, with United delivering a performance of intensity and sealing victory thanks to goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Fans gather to protest against the Manchester United owners outside the Old Trafford ground, Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 22, 2022, before the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne Combined Shape Caption Fans gather to protest against the Manchester United owners outside the Old Trafford ground, Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 22, 2022, before the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne

Combined Shape Caption Fans gather to protest against the Manchester United owners outside the Old Trafford ground, Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 22, 2022, before the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne Combined Shape Caption Fans gather to protest against the Manchester United owners outside the Old Trafford ground, Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 22, 2022, before the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne

Combined Shape Caption Fans walk to the Old Trafford ground, Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 22, 2022, ahead of an organised protest against the Manchester United owners before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne Combined Shape Caption Fans walk to the Old Trafford ground, Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 22, 2022, ahead of an organised protest against the Manchester United owners before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne

Combined Shape Caption A man sells scarves outside the Old Trafford ground, Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 22, 2022, ahead of an organised protest against the Manchester United owners before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne Combined Shape Caption A man sells scarves outside the Old Trafford ground, Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 22, 2022, ahead of an organised protest against the Manchester United owners before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne

Combined Shape Caption Fans gather to protest against the Manchester United owners outside the Old Trafford ground, Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 22, 2022, before the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne Combined Shape Caption Fans gather to protest against the Manchester United owners outside the Old Trafford ground, Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 22, 2022, before the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne

Combined Shape Caption Police officers patrols before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Dave Thompson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson Combined Shape Caption Police officers patrols before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Dave Thompson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson

Combined Shape Caption Fans gather to protest against the Manchester United owners outside the Old Trafford ground, Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 22, 2022, before the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne Combined Shape Caption Fans gather to protest against the Manchester United owners outside the Old Trafford ground, Manchester, England, Monday Aug. 22, 2022, before the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne

Combined Shape Caption Manchester United supporters arrives as Police officers stand guard before their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompmson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson Combined Shape Caption Manchester United supporters arrives as Police officers stand guard before their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompmson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson

Combined Shape Caption Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo thumbs up prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson Combined Shape Caption Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo thumbs up prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) Credit: Dave Thompson Credit: Dave Thompson

Combined Shape Caption Manchester United fans hold a protest march ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Thousands of fans angry at the direction of the club under its American owners took part in a protest, chanting against the Glazer family. (Andy Hampson/PA via AP) Credit: Andy Hampson Credit: Andy Hampson Combined Shape Caption Manchester United fans hold a protest march ahead of their Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Thousands of fans angry at the direction of the club under its American owners took part in a protest, chanting against the Glazer family. (Andy Hampson/PA via AP) Credit: Andy Hampson Credit: Andy Hampson