X

Angels Trout, Drury and Thaiss homer on consecutive pitches in 13-run inning against Rockies

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss of the Angels hit home runs on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning for Los Angeles against the Colorado Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss of the Angels hit home runs on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning for Los Angeles against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Trout hit a 451-foot homer to center field on a 1-0 pitch from Colorado starter Chase Anderson. Drury hit the next pitch for a 437-foot homer to left center, and Matt Thais followed with a 399-foot homer to right.

The Angels went on to score 10 more runs on seven more hits, capped by a two-run homer by Mickey Moniak.

The Angels' 13 runs in the third inning tied a team record. The 10 hits fell one short of a record, as were the team's 23 total bases.

So far this season, Trout has 17 homers, Drury 13 and Thaiss 4.

It is the second time Anderson has given up homers on three straight pitchers. He gave up consecutive homers to the Yankees’ Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit while pitching for Toronto on Sept. 17, 2020.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Norfolk Southern faces scrutiny in NTSB hearing on Ohio derailment

Credit: admin

Neo-Nazis gather outside east Cobb synagogue
1h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Disney Immersive in Atlanta abruptly shuts down
10h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
9h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
9h ago

Credit: AP

Rebellious commander ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
41m ago
The Latest

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

BET Awards return Sunday night, celebrating 50 years of hip-hop
12m ago
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top