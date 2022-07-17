ajc logo
Angels' Trout (back) scratched moments before first pitch

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout walks toward the dugout after striking out against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout walks toward the dugout after striking out against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

1 hour ago
Mike Trout has been scratched from the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup moments before the start of their final game before the All-Star break

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout has been scratched from the Los Angeles Angels' lineup moments before the start of their final game before the All-Star break.

The three-time AL MVP missed the Angels' three previous games with upper back spasms, and the injury forced him out of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trout was in the Angels' posted pregame lineup as the center fielder, but was removed about three minutes before the first pitch.

Trout is scheduled to play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium after his 10th selection to the Midsummer Classic. Trout is batting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in 79 games this season, although he has just one multi-hit game and six total RBIs in the past three weeks.

Taylor Ward moved over from left field to take Trout's place in center, and Brandon Marsh started in Ward's place in left.

The Angels have lost 11 of 13 heading into the final game of the first half. They've been in a 15-39 skid since mid-May after starting the season well.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

