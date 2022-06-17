BreakingNews
Raffensperger, Sterling to testify before Jan. 6 panel Tuesday
ajc logo
X

Angels' Rendon to have wrist surgery, miss rest of season

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, left, chats with Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, left, chats with Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

National & World News
19 minutes ago
Anthony Rendon will miss the rest of the regular season

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo surgery for a right wrist injury and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Friday.

Rendon reaggravated a previous injury to the wrist during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has not played since.

Rendon, 32, has played in 155 of the Angels’ 384 games during the first three seasons of the $245 million, seven-year deal he signed before the 2020 season.

Interim manager Phil Nevin said Thursday before the Angels began a three-game series at Seattle that Rendon seemed to be doing better and might be available to pinch-hit.

Instead, he'll have another season cut short by injury.

Rendon batted .228 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 45 games this season. Last year, he was limited to 58 games and hit .240 with nine homers and 34 RBIs.

His best season came in 2019 with Washington when he was an All-Star and led the NL with 44 doubles and 126 RBIs while hitting a career-best .319. He homered in Game 6 and Game 7 of the Nationals' World Series victory over the Houston Astros.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
If Hawks go big with trade, Rudy Gobert is prime target1h ago
Braves catcher William Contreras excited for meeting with brother Willson
2h ago
Former UGA player Warner dies; high school coach of LeCounte, McMillan
8h ago
Atlanta United reacts to World Cup and new TV deal
4h ago
Atlanta United reacts to World Cup and new TV deal
4h ago
On Father’s Day, let me tell you about my dad
55m ago
The Latest
US Open updates: Buckley (-4) in clubhouse, shares of lead
11m ago
GOP candidates undeterred after rival wins Trump endorsement
14m ago
Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror
15m ago
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
11h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top