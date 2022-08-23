Angels owner Arte Moreno explores selling franchise

“It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons," Moreno said in a statement. “Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time.”

Moreno's announcement comes at a critical moment for the franchise, with Ohtani set to be a free agent after the 2024 season. Ohtani, a two-way sensation who left Japan and joined the Angels in 2018, has made it clear he wants to play for a contending team. If the franchise can't sign Ohtani to a long-term deal, it may decide to trade him before he has a chance to leave as a free agent.