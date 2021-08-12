Angels' Ohtani hits 38th HR, but Jays hit 4 in 10-2 win

After Springer and Marcus Semien drew walks, Hernandez sent an 0-1 hanging slider from Sam Selman beyond the left-field bullpens and into the stands for his first career grand slam.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who fouled out to the catcher in the previous at-bat, greeted Hernandez with the team's signature home run jacket near the dugout.

Gurriel finished with three hits, including an RBI single in the eighth.

Bundy gave up three runs on four hits in four-plus innings with four strikeouts.

STREAK SNAPPED

Manoah was the first pitcher in MLB history to give up four hits or fewer in his first 10 starts, but the Angels got five off the rookie right-hander in 6 2/3 innings. His 71 strikeouts are the most by a Blue Jays pitcher in his first 11 games.

OHTANI'S DROUGHT ENDS

Ohtani's home run was his first since July 28 against Colorado and snapped a 13-game home run drought, which was his longest of the season. It was the first time this season he had gone more than eight games between homers.

WELCOME TO THE CLUB

Hernandez is the 84th different player in Blue Jays history to hit a grand slam. It was their fourth of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling has been placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering a left oblique strain during the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader. ... RHP Trent Thornton was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. ... RHP Connor Overton has been selected to the major league roster after RHP Patrick Murphy was designated for assignment.

Angels: All-Star INF Jared Walsh was activated off the injured list after missing 15 games due to a right intercostal (chest) strain. ... LHP Packy Naughton was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make way for Walsh.

UP NEXT

RHP Ohtani (6-1, 2.93 ERA) takes the hill in the third matchup between the top two home run hitters in the league. Guerrero Jr. has 35 but has not hit it out of Angel Stadium yet. RHP José Berríos (8-5, 3.23 ERA) is 1-1 against the Angels this season. The prior two matchups were when he was with the Minnesota Twins.

___

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, center, celebrates his solo home run with teammates during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Fans of Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani wear t-shirts with his likeness before the Angels' baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates his two-run home run with teammates in the dugout during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Caption Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates his solo home run with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez