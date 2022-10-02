ajc logo
X

Angels' José Suarez has perfect game broken up in 7th

National & World News
Updated 3 hours ago
José Suarez of the Los Angeles Angels lost a perfect game in the seventh inning when the Texas Rangers’ Marcus Semien led off with a single

ANAHEIM Calif. (AP) — José Suarez of the Los Angeles Angels lost a perfect game in the seventh inning when the Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien led off with a single.

Suarez ran into more trouble in the inning when Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run homer to right field to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

The Venezuelan left-hander threw 77 pitches and struck out five in retiring the first 18 batters.

It was the first time Suarez had a no-hitter through six innings. His previous low in hits allowed at that point of a game was two, which has happened twice this season.

There hasn't been a perfect game in the majors since Seattle's Felix Hernandez threw one on Aug. 15, 2012, against Tampa Bay.

Suarez was trying for the Angels’ second no-hitter of the season. Los Angeles rookie Reid Detmers did it against the Rays on May 10. Shohei Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday night against Oakland.

There have been two other no-hitters this season, with five New York Mets pitchers combining against Philadelphia on April 29, and three Houston Astros hurlers against the New York Yankees on June 25.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pitt 211h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have to come from behind to beat Missouri
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 26, Missouri 22
1h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey/For the AJC

Georgia State hopes to turn season with win at Army
9h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey/For the AJC

Georgia State hopes to turn season with win at Army
9h ago

Credit: Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Pineda said many factors behind why Josef Martinez didn’t start
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fernando Vergara

Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes
10m ago
UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo
19m ago
Dodgers top wild Rockies, 1st NL team to 110 wins since 1909
30m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
19h ago
Jimmy Carter's birthday on Saturday: 98 ways to celebrate the former president
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top