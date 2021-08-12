Angels GM reiterates no plans to shut down Trout for year

The Angels went into Wednesday's game at 57-57, marking the 22nd time this season that have a .500 record. They are 39-35 without the All-Star slugger.

Trout, who turned 30 Saturday, went on the injured list May 18 after he came up limping while running between second and third base during the first inning against Cleveland.

When he got hurt, Trout was leading the majors with a .466 on-base percentage. He was batting .333 with eight homers and 18 RBIs in 36 games.

“You want to you want to go into that those offseason months knowing that, ‘Hey, I played again, I felt good, everything’s fine.’ So that’s always part of it, too,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

