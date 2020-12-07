Angels acquire closer Raisel Iglesias from Reds in trade

Ramirez, who turns 31 this month, is a Los Angeles native who was among the Angels’ few effective relievers last season, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 21 appearances.

Iglesias will make $9.25 million next season in the final year of his contract. The trade allows the Reds to save money while putting a cornerstone in the Angels' bullpen, which is being rebuilt by rookie general manager Perry Minasian this offseason.

The Angels had one of the majors' least effective pitching staffs yet again last season. They have already cut ties with relievers Hansel Robles, Keynan Middleton, Cam Bedrosian, Matt Andriese, Hoby Milner and Justin Anderson since Minasian took over last month.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports