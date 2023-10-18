BreakingNews
Sterigenics settles Atlanta lawsuits for $35 million

Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh plans to expand with a $45 million event venue

The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh has announced plans to expand with a $45 million event venue

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh has announced plans to expand with a $45 million events venue.

The entertainment project is part of the museum's ‘Pop District’ initiative and would be built on an existing museum parking lot, according to Dan Law, the museum’s associate director. Museum officials presented plans for the project to the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The proposed site would be around 58,000 square feet (17,500 square meters), including a first-floor concert venue with standing room for up to 1,000 people, a second-floor mezzanine, and an events space that could hold up to 360 people on the fourth floor. The third floor would be used for offices and support spaces.

Rick Armstrong, a museum spokesman, said work on the project could begin as soon as spring 2024, but the timelines are “still flexible” as the project moves through the planning and design processes.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Solar giant Qcells says Dalton factory expansion is complete2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Sterigenics settles Atlanta lawsuits for $35 million
12m ago

Georgia digital driver’s license now open to iPhone and Android users
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Emory professor placed on leave after ‘antisemitic comments’
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Emory professor placed on leave after ‘antisemitic comments’
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Should property taxes be based solely on what Georgians pay for their home?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against...
5m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Cease-fire pleas and Israel-Hamas recriminations rise in wake of Gaza hospital blast
10m ago
House speaker live updates | Jim Jordan set to try again
10m ago
Featured

FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
22h ago
Mike Luckovich has a message for the Phillies from Braves fans
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top