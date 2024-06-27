Andy Murray still has not decided whether to play at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray still had not decided as of Thursday whether he will be able to compete at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament that begins next week but his management company said “he is working towards that.”

The 37-year-old Murray has indicated this is likely to be his last season on tour before retirement. He has been dealing with a series of injuries in 2024, and had a surgical procedure on his back over the weekend after stopping during a match at a tuneup event.

“Andy is recovering well from his surgery and has started training again," Murray's representatives said in a statement issued on Thursday. "At this stage it is too soon to confirm for definite whether he will play Wimbledon, but he is working towards that and a final decision will be made as late as possible to give him the best chance of competing.”