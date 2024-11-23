Nation & World News
Andy Murray is going to coach Novak Djokovic through the Australian Open

Recently retired Andy Murray is going to team up with Novak Djokovic, working with him as a coach through the Australian Open in January
FILE - Andy Murray of Britain reacts after scoring a point against Kei Nishikori and Toro Daniel of Japan during the men's doubles tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

Recently retired Andy Murray will team up with Novak Djokovic, working with him as a coach through the Australian Open in January.

Murray's representatives put out statements from both players on Saturday.

“I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my coach," said Djokovic, whose 2024 season is over. "Looking forward to start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy, with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on the Australian soil.”

Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champion who has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other player in tennis history.

Murray won three major trophies and two Olympic singles gold medals and finished 2016 atop the ATP rankings. He retired as a player after the Paris Summer Games in August.

“I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the offseason, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open," Murray said. "I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals.”

Both men are 37 and were born a week apart in May 1987.

They started playing each other as juniors and wound up meeting 36 times as professionals, with Djokovic holding a 25-11 advantage. That includes an 11-8 lead head-to-head in finals, and 8-2 at Grand Slam tournaments.

Djokovic beat Murray four times in the Australian Open final alone, in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Next year's Australian Open starts on Jan. 12.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, greets Serbia's Novak Djokovic after deleting him at their final match of the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Nadal won 7-5, 1-6, 6-3. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

