Andy Murray hints he's heading into the 'last few months' of his career after a win in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Andy Murray hinted he is heading into the "last few months" of his career after rallying past Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the Dubai Championships for his 500th hard-court win.

“I obviously still love competing and still love the game, but it obviously gets harder and harder the older you get to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh,” the 36-year-old Murray said in an on-court interview after his first-round win on Monday. “I probably don’t have too long left, but I’ll do as best as I can these last few months.”

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion playing with an artificial hip, has considered retirement before. This was only his second win of the year.