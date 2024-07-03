Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will play mixed doubles at Wimbledon

Nation & World News

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will team up in mixed doubles at Wimbledon
Andy Murray plays a shot during a training session on day two of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Tuesday July 2, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

19 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will team up in mixed doubles at Wimbledon, the tournament announced Wednesday, a pairing of the two biggest stars of British tennis.

The 37-year-old Murray owns three Grand Slam titles, including from the All England Club in 2013 and 2016. The 21-year-old Raducanu won the 2021 U.S. Open at age 18 and became the first qualifier to claim a major trophy.

Murray withdrew from singles at Wimbledon on Tuesday, a little more than a week after having surgery to remove a cyst from his spine. He is also entered in men's doubles with his older brother, Jamie.

Murray has said this will be his final appearance at the tournament. He is planning to retire after the Paris Olympics, which start later this month.

The All England Club awarded a wild-card entry to Murray and Raducanu in mixed doubles on Wednesday. The Murray brothers were given a wild card for men's doubles last week.

Raducanu was scheduled to play her second-round match in singles against Elise Mertens at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Emma Raducanu of Britain celebrates after defeating Renata Zarazua of Mexico in their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

