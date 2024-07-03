Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will play mixed doubles at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will team up in mixed doubles at Wimbledon, the tournament announced Wednesday, a pairing of the two biggest stars of British tennis.

The 37-year-old Murray owns three Grand Slam titles, including from the All England Club in 2013 and 2016. The 21-year-old Raducanu won the 2021 U.S. Open at age 18 and became the first qualifier to claim a major trophy.

Murray withdrew from singles at Wimbledon on Tuesday, a little more than a week after having surgery to remove a cyst from his spine. He is also entered in men's doubles with his older brother, Jamie.