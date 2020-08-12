Android phones to track quakes; California gets alert system

However, users won't need to download the state’s MyShake app in order to receive the alerts. That application, developed by the University of California, Berkeley and launched last year, has been downloaded by only about 1 million of California’s 40 million residents. By contrast, many millions of people own Android phones.

“This announcement means that California’s world-class earthquake early warning system will be a standard function on every Android phone — giving millions precious seconds to drop, cover and hold on when the big one hits,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

IPhone users won't receive the alerts through Apple's operating system, but they can download the MyShake app.

Also Tuesday, Google announced that Android phones will begin detecting earthquakes from around the world through their motion-sensing accelerometers.

“Your Android phone can be a mini-seismometer, joining millions of other Android phones out there to form the world’s largest earthquake detection network," according to a Google blog post.

More than 2 billion devices run the Android operating system.

Hundreds of millions of people live in earthquake-prone areas. But many countries lack the resources to build detection and alert systems, Google said.

The information will be used at first to provide fast and accurate information on Google Search. But Google said it could begin sending out earthquake alerts next year.

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, a mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on an iPhone in Los Angeles. California's earthquake early warnings will be a standard feature on all Android phones, bypassing the need for users to download the state's MyShake app in order to receive alerts. The Governor's Office of Emergency Services worked with Google, the maker of Android, to build the quake alerts into all phones that run the operating system. The deal was expected to be announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) Credit: Richard Vogel Credit: Richard Vogel