Andris Nelsons agrees to rolling contract as Boston Symphony Orchestra music director

BOSTON (AP) — Andris Nelsons has agreed to a rolling contract as music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

The 45-year-old Latvian has been the BSO's music director since the 2014-15 season, when he began a five-year contract. That was replaced by an eight-year deal through 2021-22 and in October 2020 a three-year extension through the the 2024-25 season.

The BSO said Thursday Nelsons also had been given an additional title as head of conducting at Tanglewood, the music and educational center that is the orchestra's summer home.