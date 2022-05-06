Andrew, Harry and Meghan won't appear on Jubilee balcony

Harry also kept open the possibility of a balcony appearance in an interview with NBC last month, though he said “security issues and everything else’’ might complicate such a decision. Harry and Meghan, also known as the duke and duchess of Sussex, stepped away from frontline royal duties and moved to California in 2020. They are locked in a legal battle with Britain’s Home Office over security arrangements when they travel to the U.K.

As plans for the Jubilee began to take shape, Harry and Meghan announced Friday they would travel to the U.K. for the festivities.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honored to attend the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson for the couple said.

While Andrew and the Sussexes won’t join the queen on the balcony, as members of the royal family they would be free to attend other events, a palace source said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with palace policies.

The queen’s decision means that she will be accompanied on the balcony by three of her four children and their spouses: Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne and retired Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence; and Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

Prince William, Harry’s older brother, and his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, will also be on the balcony with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. William is second in line to the throne after his father Charles.

This story corrects the name of the prince in the penultimate paragraph to Prince Charles, not Prince Andrew.

Caption Building work in preparation for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations take place in front of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, May 6, 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, and the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations will take place on June 2-5. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Caption A view showing the balcony on Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, May 6, 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, and the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations will take place on June 2-5. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

