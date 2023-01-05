Andretti partners with General Motors for Cadillac F1 bid

F1 immediately responded in the same tone it has since Andretti began pushing for expansion — by noting that it has several parties interested in joining the series and Andretti is simply the most visible. Andretti's father, Mario Andretti, is the 1978 Formula One world champion.

“There is great interest in the F1 project at this time with a number of conversations continuing that are not as visible as others,” F1 said in a statement. “We all want to ensure the championship remains credible and stable and any new entrant request will be assessed on criteria to meet those objectives by the relevant stakeholders. Any new entrant request requires the agreement of both F1 and the FIA.”

F1 said no new teams could be added to the grid prior to the 2026 season.

Andretti said despite F1's statement, he still believes Andretti Global is the strongest applicant. He admitted F1 has not shared with him the other interested parties.

____

https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports