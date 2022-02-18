Andretti files paperwork to start Formula One team in 2024

Michael Andretti tried last year to purchase the existing Alfa Romeo team and bring American driver Colton Herta to F1. But the deal fell apart in a disagreement over what Andretti called "control issues." The application for a team filed directly to the FIA could speed up his attempts to enter the series.

Herta, who turns 22 next month, is expected to contend for the IndyCar championship this season. He wants to at least try F1 and that was his original career path until he returned from Europe ahead of the 2017 season.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to do Formula One,” Herta said last month. “I think people forget that I’m 21 years old and I can come back in five years and still run 15 years in IndyCar and be 40. So I’d definitely want to give it a crack if I get the opportunity.

“But I’m definitely not disappointed at all in IndyCar. I like this series more than any series in the world and I enjoy racing in a it a lot.”

Herta has six career wins over three seasons and finished third in the 2020 season standings. He was fifth last season and is the defending winner on the streets of St. Petersburg, where IndyCar opens next Sunday.

Herta drove the closing leg on the winning class entry last month in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, then traveled to Sweden to compete alongside Jimmie Johnson for the United States in the Race of Champions. The duo finished a surprising second.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports