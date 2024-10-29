Andrea Mitchell says she's ending her daytime MSNBC show after 16 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell said Tuesday that she plans to end her weekday MSNBC show after the inauguration of a new president and switch back to a reporting role.

Mitchell, 77, has been hosting “Andrea Mitchell Reports” in the daytime lineup since 2008, longer than anyone else at the network. She's worked for NBC News since 1978, covering every major political convention since 1980.

She'll continue to report for NBC News, and the network said she'll be part of major breaking news and political events.