Andrea Mitchell says she's ending her daytime MSNBC show after 16 years

One of NBC News' longest-tenured correspondents, Andrea Mitchell, is switching gears
31 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran NBC News reporter Andrea Mitchell said Tuesday that she plans to end her weekday MSNBC show after the inauguration of a new president and switch back to a reporting role.

Mitchell, 77, has been hosting “Andrea Mitchell Reports” in the daytime lineup since 2008, longer than anyone else at the network. She's worked for NBC News since 1978, covering every major political convention since 1980.

She'll continue to report for NBC News, and the network said she'll be part of major breaking news and political events.

“After 16 years of being in the anchor chair every day, I want time to do more of what I love the most — more connecting, listening and reporting in the field, especially as whoever is elected president is going to undertake the monumental task of handling two foreign wars and the political divisions here at home,” she said on her show.

Mitchell will retain her titles as NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent.

