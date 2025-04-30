Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Andre Agassi wins his professional pickleball debut with partner Anna Leigh Waters

Andre Agassi has won his professional pickleball debut a day after turning 55
53 minutes ago

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Andre Agassi won his professional pickleball debut a day after turning 55, teaming with 18-year-old Anna Leigh Waters to defeat a pair of even younger teens 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 in the mixed pro division at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships on Wednesday.

Agassi is an eight-time Grand Slam champion who retired from professional tennis in 2006. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame five years later.

He has participated in made-for-TV pickleball exhibitions with other former tennis players and can be seen pitching pickleball equipment via social media.

Agassi will be a studio analyst for TNT Sports during the semifinals and finals at the French Open this year. He won the title at Roland Garros in 1999 to complete a career Grand Slam.

Pickleball is a mix of tennis and ping pong that uses paddles and a wiffleball. It quickly rose from nearly nothing to more than 13 million players in the United States in just a few years.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

More Stories

Keep Reading

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball against Alexandra Eala of Philippines during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Swiatek avoids another upset against Eala at Madrid Open, Gauff recovers from 0-6 start

Djokovic says tennis will always outlive its star players and he can feel the changes taking place

Novak and Griffin shoot 61 in Zurich Classic better-ball play to take 3-shot lead

The Latest

The Supreme Court building is seen on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Maine lawmaker appeals to Supreme Court over censure by state House for transgender athlete post

4m ago

Kuwait frees 10 more Americans in the second release in as many months

6m ago

Investigators don't know who leaked a Wisconsin Supreme Court draft abortion order

7m ago

Featured

What affects the housing market?

Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year

Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's big for World Heritage listing.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse.

A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.