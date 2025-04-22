Andre Agassi will play at the US Open Pickleball Championships next week

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Andre Agassi collected two of his eight Grand Slam tennis titles at the U.S. Open and now he'll be competing at a different racket event with that name.

Agassi, who retired from professional tennis in 2006 after playing his last match at Flushing Meadows, will line up alongside teenager Anna Leigh Waters in the mixed pro division at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships next week in Naples, Florida.

Agassi, who turns 55 next week, has participated in made-for-TV pickleball exhibitions with other former tennis players and can be seen pitching pickleball equipment via social media. This will be his first professional pickleball appearance.